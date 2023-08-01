Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari have officially announced their new “family-friendly” roller-coaster, set to expand the Thanksgiving section of the park, dutifully titled “Good Gravy!”

Holiday World promises this new attraction to be: “America’s Graviest Coaster!”

The roller-coaster carts are in the shape of the “largest gravy boat you’ve ever seen”, that travels forward up a 77-foot spike, and backward to ‘stir” up the occupants. With a 38-inch minimum height and a max speed of 37 mph, Holiday World promises this ride is intended for the whole family.

Good Gravy! Will be constructed to the North of the Mayflower, and East of the Voyage, near the German American Party Plaza. The roller-coaster is set to open in May of 2024.

Red outline is roughly where the new coaster is to reside.

To watch the official announcement video, please visit the Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Facebook page.

We will continue to provide “savory” updates on this “smooth” ride from Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari.