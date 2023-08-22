(Jasper, IN) Jennifer Holt, BSN, RN, CPN, now has another achievement to add to her resume as the most recent recipient of the Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center’s Daisy Award.

The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care given by nurses every day. Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is proud to be a DAISY Award Partner, recognizing one of our nurses with this special honor each quarter.

Nurse Jennifer Holt earned this accolade working in the hospital’s pediatric unit and is always wearing a smile as she makes her patients feel safe with a calming presence.

To find out more about the DAISY Foundation, please go to www.DAISYfoundation.org.

For more information on how you can nominate a nurse, visit www.mhhcc.org or contact Brooke Ingram in Human Resources at 812-996-6267.