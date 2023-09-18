Westfield-An Iraseli-based pharmaceutical company is choosing North Central Indiana as its location for the 1st United States Cancer-Treating Isotope Manufacturing Center.

Isotopia Molecular Imaging or IMI will be creating a new facility in Westfield, IN which is part of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Area. IMI plans to invest over $20 million into this project which will ultimately create 50 new and high-wage paying jobs by the end of 2027.

“Indiana’s life sciences sector continues to grow, generating a $79 billion economic impact and providing life-changing products, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices to customers across the world,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce David Rosenberg. “Isotopia’s decision to locate its first U.S. operation in Indiana is a testament to our competitive business climate and the strength of the Hoosier life sciences ecosystem and its skilled workforce.”

Isotopia USA plans to build the new, state-of-the-art facility at 17075 Oak Ridge Road in Westfield. This facility will house the cleanest of production rooms, precursor isotope recycling systems, packaging, and logistics, as well as microbiology and analytical laboratories. The company plans to begin production of GMP-grade Lu-177 n.c.a. – a radioactive medical isotope used in pharmaceuticals for targeted cancer treatment – for delivery to its key customers by the end of 2024.

“The state of Indiana and the city of Westfield have rolled out the welcome mat,” said Todd Hockemeyer, CEO of Isotopia USA. “This support from our new community will help accelerate our efforts to bring this critical medical isotope to the market as soon as 2024. Indiana is one of the most business-friendly states in the U.S., while Westfield is an ideal community with great schools and excellent housing. We look forward to being a corporate partner with the city and state to create highly desirable, well-paying jobs in this exciting field doing good work treating cancer.”

Isotopia USA plans to begin hiring right away with technical, engineering, quality, and scientific personnel being hired over the next 24 months.