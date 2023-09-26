The Huntingburg Street Department is conducting a clean-up event for residents to dispose of unwanted items safely.

The 2023 “Fall Clean-Up Days” schedule is Thursday and Friday, October 12th and 13th from 1 PM to 7 PM and again on Saturday, October 14th from 8 AM to 4 PM. This event will be located at 1103 East 1st Street.

The cost is $5 per car, $10 per truck, $10 per trailer under 8 ft., and $20 per trailer over 8 ft. Additional fees apply for items such as vehicle tires on rims for $5; vehicle tires without rims for $4; large truck and tractor tires (over 15”) for $10; mattresses for $10; upholstered chairs for $10; and couches for $15.

Smaller, loose items can be placed in a trash bag. To be considered a “small item” it must be between 12-18 inches. The cost is $1.00 per trash bag.

Due to costs associated with bulk disposal, electronics such as televisions; computer towers; monitors; etc. will not be accepted.

Items containing Freon, such as refrigerators, dehumidifiers, and air conditioners, require a certificate from a licensed plumber stating the Freon has been removed. Wood, plywood, asphalt shingles, and other construction debris will not be accepted.

This event is ONLY available to residents of Huntingburg. Legal I.D. and a utility bill are required upon arrival and the City of Huntinburg has the right to refuse any item.

For more information, you can contact the Huntingburg Street Department at (812) 683-4122.