Vincennes University announced the launch of a new video series featuring a vast collection of instructional videos.

The series includes 83 instructional videos completed by 22 instructors, showcasing Vincennes University’s state-of-the-art labs and high-quality programs; and is designed to supplement classroom instruction and provide exposure to technical programs and instructor expertise.

The videos cover a wide range of topics, including aviation, welding, CNC machining, surveying, health sciences, and more. The videos are designed to be easy to understand, with clear and concise explanations and demonstrations.

The collection of videos is available to students, teachers, and the general public. They can be accessed publicly at: youtube.com/@vucareertechnicaleducation7240