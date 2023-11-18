In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam sits down with Kathy Bachman, of the Dubois County Museum, to talk about the December calendar of events, the Festival of Trees, and the upcoming end-of-the-year holiday celebration.
Stock media provided by Pond5.
Local News, Weather, Sports, And Entertainment Available Now. Dubois County, Spencer County, Pike County, & Daviess County.
In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam sits down with Kathy Bachman, of the Dubois County Museum, to talk about the December calendar of events, the Festival of Trees, and the upcoming end-of-the-year holiday celebration.
Stock media provided by Pond5.