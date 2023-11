In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam sits down with Jeff Langebrake and Steve Lindauer of the Southern Indiana Leathernecks, MCL, about last year’s success, this year’s open applications, the need for volunteers until Christmas, and more.

Apply for assistance here: jasper-in.toysfortots.org

Find them on Facebook for more information: https://www.facebook.com/SILDMarines

