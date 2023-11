The Knights of Columbus Council #1584 is holding a Sunday Morning Breakfast this weekend, Sunday, November 19th.

Doors open at 7:00 AM and will stay open until 11:00 AM.

The breakfast includes sausage, biscuits, gravy, eggs, pancakes, hashbrowns, etc.

Cost is $15 for adults, $7 for kids ages 6-12, and children under 5 eat for free.