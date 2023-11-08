Ruth Ann Blackgrove, age 76, of Holland, passed away at 2:07 a.m., on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh.

She was born March 16, 1947, in Huntingburg, to Walter and Annabelle (Buse) Krusenklaus; and married David Lee Blackgrove, Sr. on June 19, 1965, at Zoar United Methodist Church. She was a member of Zoar United Methodist Church; where her children would be quoted as saying “She lives at Zoar”. At church, she was a member of the United Methodist Women’s Group, sang in the choir, worked as the janitor, prepared funeral meals, and volunteered for many other church activities. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, David Lee Blackgrove, Sr., who passed away on September 26, 2010; and two brothers, Donald and Danny Krusenklaus.

She is survived by four children, David (Jennifer) Blackgrove, Jr. of Ferdinand, Joshua Ray Blackgrove of West Virginia, Alexander D. Blackgrove of Huntingburg and Karen Taylor of North Carolina; five siblings, Virginia Blackgrove of Huntingburg, Dora Mae Vowels of Henderson, Kentucky, Wanda Smith of Newtonville, Indiana, Dorita Frick of Holland and Debra Frick of Huntingburg; and by sixteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Ruth Ann Blackgrove will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.S.T., on Friday, November 10, 2023, at Zoar United Methodist Church in Zoar. Burial will follow at Zoar United Methodist Cemetery. Pastor Wayne Nichols and Pastor Jim Higdon will officiate the service.

Visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday, November 9th, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg; and also one hour prior to the service on Friday, at the church. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com