A Clark County man arrested in Washington County for child sex crimes in November is now charged with similar charges in multiple Southern Indiana counties.

Detective Travis Baker, an investigator from the Indiana State Police Post in Sellersburg, began an investigation into 37-year-old Eric Adam Riggs of Memphis, Indiana, in September of this year after receiving information of possible child molestation and other child sex crimes occurring in Washington County.

As a result of the initial investigation, Riggs was booked into the Washington County Jail on November 30th, 2023, and has remained incarcerated since his arrest, for Child Molesting, Sexual Misconduct with a Minor, Two counts of Incest, and Child exploitation.

Detective Baker expanded his investigation into other southern Indiana counties due to information gained in his initial investigation, and as a result Riggs now has additional charges in Clark and Scott Counties.

In Clark County Riggs is facing charges of two counts of Child Molesting, two counts of Sexual Misconduct with a Minor, two counts of Incest, and Child Exploitation.

In Scott County Riggs is facing charges of Child Molesting, two counts of Incest, two counts of Sexual Misconduct with a Minor, and Child Exploitation.

This case is still under investigation.