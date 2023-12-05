Just in time for the Christmas decorating season, Forest Park Junior High student-made ornaments are available for purchase at Traditional Arts Today in Ferdinand. All net proceeds from the $5 ornaments will benefit the junior high art program.

“Our art students worked very hard on these ornaments and the funds raised from their sale will help offset rising costs of art supplies and materials,” said Emi Steczyk, Forest Park Junior High’s art teacher. “Our art classes, school, and students are thankful and grateful for your support of their work.”

Traditional Arts Today is located at 314 West 9th Street in Ferdinand and is open Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. eastern and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. eastern.