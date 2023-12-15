John Patrick Seger, age 35, of St. Henry, passed away at 1:34 p.m., Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

He was born May 27, 1988, in Huntingburg, to Mark A. and Judy (Kippenbrock) Seger. John was a 2007 graduate of Southridge High School and Indiana State University. He was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church and St. Mary’s Catholic Church, where he was a religious education teacher. He was employed by Farbest Farms at their Lamar Hub. John lived life the best he could after becoming legally blind three years ago from a genetic disorder. He was an avid sports fan – cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, and Southridge Raiders. He loved playing cards and spending time with his nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ray & Marina Seger, and Hubert & Mary Ann Kippenbrock.

He is survived by his parents, Mark and Judy Seger of St. Henry; two sisters, Laura (Ryan) McAninch of St. Henry and Sara (Ben) Betz of St. Henry; and by eight nieces and nephews, Mark, Audrey, Shelby, and Gus McAninch and Raymond, Amos, Ralph and Leo Betz.

Funeral services for John Patrick Seger will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.S.T., Saturday, December 16, 2023, at St. Henry Catholic Church in St. Henry, Indiana, with burial to follow at St. Henry Cemetery. Rev. Biju Thomas will officiate at the service.

Visitation will be held at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, the day of the service. Instead of flowers and gifts, John would have appreciated memorials made out to: the St. Henry Cemetery Fund, St. Mary’s Religious Education Endowment, or St. Henry Saints 4-H Club. Condolences may be shared at: www.nassandson.com