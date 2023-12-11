Naomi J. Gress, age 82, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 2:24 p.m. on Sunday, December 10, 2023, at home.

Naomi was born in Ireland, Indiana, on January 2, 1941, to Anton and Margaret (Lampert) Gress.

She had worked at SIRS, Ponderosa in Jasper, Memorial Hospital in Jasper, Days INN in Jasper, Interstate 64 Rest Stop, and then retired from Wendy’s in Ferdinand.

She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, Girls Scouts, and the Huntingburg Bowling League.

Naomi enjoyed bowling, bird watching, listening to music, watching movies, shopping, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are three sisters, Clara Mae Braunecker, Ireland, IN, Marita Lanham, Cartersburg, IN, and Diane (Gene) Buechlein, Fishers, IN, one brother, Wilfred Gress, Ireland, IN, 18 nieces, and 16 nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents, three brothers, Lee Albert, Richard, and Virgil Gress, two nieces, and two nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Naomi J. Gress will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at St. Mary Church on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland or to the Tim Tebow Foundation to assist with The Night to Shine.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.