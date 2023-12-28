Ruth Ann Goebel Kelly born to Nina Jean (Sams) Goebel and the late Howard Wayne Goebel on November 9, 1947, bid her final farewell to us all on her terms and her way on December 26th, 2023. Ruth Ann married the absolute LOVE of her life, Glen Edward “Butch” Kelly on November 14th, 1969.



Ruth Ann is survived by two daughters, Barbara (Jerry) Ninke, and Becky (Lee) Frobeter, and son Robert (Debbie) Rockel Grandchildren Jacob (Sarah) Ninke, Owen Ninke, Caitlynn (Don) Chandler, Sydney (Harrison) Cieslack-Phillips, Benjamin (Ashley) Phillips, Haley, Brooke, and Ashton Rockel. Great grandchildren, Fletcher Cieslack, Addler, Greyson, and Miles Phillips.

Once Ruth Ann had made her final wishes clear to everyone, she was “busted” out of the rehab facility (no weapons involved) by the fab 3. Momsie would not want a long drawn-out dramatic obit, (insert dramatic eye roll…) We shall “let her go” with proud and heart-felt chop fling birches!! (You had to be there!) You fought long and you fought hard, so very proud of you! Peace out momsie! Stay sassy! We love you! Toots till next time!!



Special thanks to Sherita and Emma (the real OG’s) at Encompass Health, as well as Heart to Heart Hospice staff, SCCOA, and her crew at DaVita, Tell City.

Instead of flowers, donations can be made to the Spencer County Council on Aging.



Private Services are being planned for a later date



Fuller Funeral Home in Dale is handling final arrangments.