High school and college students interested in teaching are encouraged to apply for the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship through Jan. 31.

Created by the Indiana General Assembly, the renewable scholarship awards recipients up to $10,000 for a maximum of four academic years totaling $40,000.

This is a $3,500 increase from previous years after lawmakers allocated $24 million in the new 2024-25 state budget to better support future teachers’ career success through the scholarship.

Qualified students must have either graduated in the top 20% of their high school class or earned a score in the top 20th percentile on the (1190) or ACT (26).

Students must also commit to teaching in Indiana for at least five years after college graduation.