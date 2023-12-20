This year, donors to the Perry County Community Foundation are once again making scholarship awards available through the Foundation’s Community Scholarship Program.

Applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

“Donors have honored their loved ones, high schools, or professions by establishing scholarship funds through the Community Foundation,” says Emily Alvey, Regional Director of Community Engagement and Impact. “We administer those scholarship funds established by individuals, families, and organizations to assist local students in pursuit of advanced education. Together, these scholarships make up our Community Scholarship Program.”

Students may apply for one or more scholarships as long as they meet the particular eligibility requirements. Details about each scholarship and the application are posted on the Foundation’s website at perrycountycf.org/scholarships.

Eligibility requirements and selection criteria are determined by donors and are posted on the website. Each scholarship is unique and supports students with a variety of backgrounds, educational goals, and economic statuses. Awards are made without regard to race, creed, color, sex, religion, or national origin and are based on a competitive process which may consider academic achievement, extracurricular activities, personal aspirations, educational goals, and financial need.

