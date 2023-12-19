DC Multisport, Visit Dubois County, and Sultan’s Run are pleased to announce that in conjunction with the Senior LPGA Championship, $20,100 was raised for local charitable causes.

This past summer, history was made with Sultan’s Run Golf Club hosting a national LPGA sanctioned championship with the 2023 Senior LPGA Championship. To host an event of this caliber pays homage to the premium that Sultan’s Run Golf Course offers in course maintenance, layout, and superior amenities. The course is nationally ranked amongst the top 50 courses in the nation and receives annual designations.

This national championship brought lady golf legends from around the world to Dubois County and Jasper, Indiana.

Community support was vital in hosting such an event, and the volunteer support and logistical assistance was overwhelmingly received.

Two community supporters aligned for transportation assistance through Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools (GJCS) and the Southeast Dubois School Corporation. In addition, GJCS permitted the usage of their high school parking lot for volunteers and general admission ticket holders.

It is with much delight that through this partnership and with the generous additional donations made by Chris and Dawn Tretter, DC Multisport gives $2500 to both Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools and Southeast Dubois School Corporation to be utilized at each of their discretions. In addition, over the additional expected expenses, DC Multisport was able to take a portion of their other event proceeds alongside the remaining Senior LPGA proceeds to issue a check of $15,556.65 towards the DC Multisport Endowment with the Dubois County Community Foundation. This endowment is utilized for future charitable giving.

L to R Heather Weyer and Rachael Waninger (DC Multisport), Chris and Dawn Tretter, Jamie Pund and Tony Hasenour (Southeast Dubois School Corporation), and Whitney Lubbers (DC Multisport)

On Friday, December 15, check presentations took place. Southeast Dubois School Corporation will be utilizing the funds towards their athletic department, since that department handled the transportation arrangements. Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools will be utilizing the funds to offset school lunch deficits, allowing young minds to receive their proper nourishment.

L to R Jessica Lindauer (DC Multisport), Tracey Lorey (Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools), Dawn and Chris Tretter, Whitney Lubbers (DC Multisport)

With these additional donations, DC Multisport gave just over $50,000 this year to charitable organizations. Since DC Multisport formation in 2012, almost $300,000 has been given to non-profit organizations. The DC Multisport Endowment with the Dubois County Community Foundation stands at approximately $44,500 to be utilized for future causes.