The ALASI (Asociación Latinoamericana del Sur de Indiana) Board of Directors is pleased to announce the hiring of the organization’s first Executive Director, Joanna Howard. With a background in communications and a proven track record of strategic planning and project management, Howard brings unique experience and passion for ALASI’s vision of an equitable and culturally competent Dubois County.



“We are thrilled to welcome Joanna to the ALASI team,” says ALASI Board President Evelyn Rivas. “This is an exciting time for our organization, and we are confident that she will be an asset as we continue moving forward in achieving the impactful mission of our organization.”



Howard officially assumed the role of Executive Director on January 15, 2024. Her office is located at the ALASI Resource Center, located at 511 E 4th Street in Huntingburg.



“I moved to Dubois County almost three years ago and since that time, I have been embraced by this community,” says Howard. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to pay that kindness forward, and I am eager to collaborate with ALASI’s dedicated team, board members, and stakeholders as we continue the important work of cultural competency throughout the county and beyond.”



For more information, please contact Evelyn Rivas, ALASI Board of Directors President, at rivas.evelynj@gmail.com.