Attorney General Todd Rokita recently led several states in defending Second Amendment liberties against efforts to restrict civilian access to legally manufactured ammunition. 

On Jan. 9, 2024, the Democratic attorneys general sent a letter to the White House demanding an investigation into ammunition manufacturer Lake City Army Ammunition Plant, in order “to ensure that military-grade and military-subsidized ammunition stays out of civilian hands.” 

If the U.S. military using a type of ammunition precluded the ammunition’s use by civilians, then other widely and commonly available ammunition, including 9mm and 12-gauge shotshells, would also be prohibited for public use. 

In their own letter to the White House, Attorney General Rokita and several joining states pledged “to take any and every action necessary to defend our citizens’ Second Amendment rights.”  

It was also stated that by keeping this military contractor and its 1,700 workers operating at maximum capacity, the civilian law-abiding gun owners who buy Lake City ammunition are subsidizing national defense and military readiness.  

