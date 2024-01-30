Indiana educators are encouraged to apply for the 2024 Natural Resources Teacher Institute (NRTI), which will be held June 24-28 at the Forestry Training Center at Morgan-Monroe State Forest.



Hosted by the Indiana DNR Division of Forestry and Purdue University Forestry and Natural Resources Extension, this week-long immersive professional development program will provide educators with the knowledge, skills, and tools to effectively teach their students about forest ecology, research, and management in Indiana. There is no cost to participants and meals and housing are also provided.



Daily activities include visiting public and private forest sites, touring forest industry facilities, and exploring forestry research through the Hardwood Ecosystem Experiment.



Up to 18 educators will be accepted to participate. Participants must be available to attend all days of the program and fully participate in activities.



Participants will earn 30+ Professional Growth Points, as well as receive Project Learning Tree and Leopold Education Project curriculum materials, a forestry tool kit, Indiana-specific field guides, and a stipend for developing and implementing a lesson plan.



Learn more at dnr.IN.gov/forestry/programs/education/nrti.

To request an application, contact Lexi Eiler, forestry education specialist, at leiler@dnr.IN.gov or 317-234-5143.