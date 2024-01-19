Around 9:30 Thursday evening, JPD was dispatched to the area of Divison Road and Kluemper about a reckless driving call. There they located a 2002 GMC Ulitiy truck.

They were able to make contact and identify the driver as 71-year-old Steven Kruger of Jasper.

During their conversation with Kruger, JPD was able to locate property damage on public and private lands matching damage to the work truck in question. JPD then began an OWI investigation which ultimately led to Kruger’s arrest.

He was transported to the Dubois County Security Center where he is facing the following charges:

OWI (Class C Misdemeanor)

OWI Endangerment (Class A Misdemeanor)

Leaving the Scene of an Accident (Class B Misdemeanor)

Obstruction of Justice (Level 6 Felony)

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.