The Jasper Public Library has announced its February 2024 list of events.

Family Storytime – Tuesdays at 10am

Genealogy Help Desk – Tuesdays – 10am-4pm

Study and Chill for Teens and Tweens – Wednesdays at 3:30pm: Teens and tweens are invited to come and do their homework/study in a safe environment at the library with a dedicated space just for them. Tired of studying or done with your homework? Join them for one of their chill options: crafts, STEM, or games. Snacks will be provided.

Curiosity Café for Teens – Thursdays at 4pm: Teens will enjoy a variety of different activities each week including snacks, crafts, and games.

Baby Storytime – Thursday, February 1 @ 10:00am – 11:00am: Parents and caregivers are invited to join them for some fun stories, rhymes, songs, and sensory play at the library. This is an excellent way to introduce your child to early literacy. It’s also a perfect opportunity for you and your child to enjoy socialization with others. No sign-up is needed.

Teen Advisory Board – Thursday, February 1 @ 6:00pm – 7:00pm: The Jasper Public Library Teen Advisory Board is a member-only group. The purpose of the group is to allow teens to have a say and a part in the teen programming and materials at the library. If you are interested in joining, feel free to join them for a meeting. The capacity is limited to 12 members. The group meets monthly on the first Thursday of each month.

Homeschool Connections – Monday, February 5 @ 10:00am – 11:30am & 1:00pm – 2:30pm: Homeschool families are invited to join them for a morning of learning and making connections within the homeschool community. Jasper Public Library in coordination with Jasper Community Arts will be presenting a rotating series of homeschool programs that are open to all ages of homeschoolers. The rotation includes STEM, history and geography, art, and literature. This week’s focus will be Art. When you register, please only register your child or children. Adults are welcome to attend, but you do not need to register. This year, they are offering two different time choices on the same day. The classes are exactly the same. The library asks you to only register for one of the two and attend at the time that you have registered.

Beginning Genealogy – Tuesday, February 6 @ 10am: Learn the basics of building a family tree and about resources for family research that are available at the Jasper Public Library. Please Register.

Bingo and Coffee – Tuesday, February 6 @ 6:00pm – 7:30pm: All adults and teens are invited to join them for bingo and coffee. There will be prizes for winners. This is a free event. No registration is required.

Knot Just Knitting – Wednesday, February 7 @ 11:00am – 12:30pm: This group will meet on the 1st Wednesday morning of each month to enjoy knitting, crocheting, and other needlecrafts. Bring your needlecrafts and come share tips, hints, and conversation.

Valentine’s Day Fun (Grades K & Up) – Wednesday, February 7 @ 6pm: Kids can join them for some Valentine’s Day activities, including making a Valentine’s Gift Popcorn in a Jar. They will start off the program by watching Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown, and making iced pretzels with Valentine sprinkles while they watch the video. After that, they can make the mason jar craft for someone special. Sign-up is required.

Afternoon Book Club – Thursday, February 8 @ 3pm: Join them for the Afternoon Book Club. New members are always welcome. Stop by the Information Desk at the Library to pick up the book club monthly read anytime. They encourage all Adult and Young Adult readers to join them at any time.

Beginning Genealogy – Thursday, February 8 @ 6pm: Learn the basics of building a family tree and about resources for family research that are available at the Jasper Public Library. Please Register.

Bingo and Coffee – Friday, February 9 @ 10am: All adults and teens are invited to join them for bingo and coffee. There will be prizes for winners. This is a free event. No registration is required.

Valentine’s Saturday Fun – Saturday, February 10 @ 10am: Families can stop in anytime between 10 and 11:30 to play a fun Valentine’s Day dice game. After they’ve had a chance to play, they will also have supplies out to make Valentine’s cards. Cookies will be provided also. No sign-up is needed.

LEGO Club: Engineering Challenges – Sunday, February 11 @ 2pm: Kids are invited to stop into Lego Club to try out their engineering Challenges. Tables will be set up around the room for them to try, including the Drop Test, Bridge Building, Animal Aid, and more. No sign-up is needed to join the fun. Snacks will be provided also.

Winter Wine Bottle Craft – Tuesday, February 13 @ 6pm: Join them to create winter wine bottle decorations to brighten up winter nights. They will be taking winter scenes designed on the Cricut and adding lights to the bottles. This is a free craft that requires registration as space is limited.

Baby Storytime – Thursday, February 15 @ 10:00am – 11:00am: Parents and caregivers are invited to join them for some fun stories, rhymes, songs, and sensory play at the library. This is an excellent way to introduce your child to early literacy. It’s also a perfect opportunity for you and your child to enjoy socialization with others. No sign-up is needed.

Profiles of Courage: John Lewis- Saturday, February 17 @ 10am: Everyone is invited to join them for a documentary and discussion on the life of John Lewis. Meet the man who was an American civil rights leader and politician. He led the march that was halted by police violence in Selma, Alabama, in 1965, a landmark event in the history of the civil rights movement that became known as Bloody Sunday. He would continue his life of service in the United States House of Representatives where he was known as the conscience of Congress.

LEGO Robotics – Saturday, February 17 @ 2:00pm – 3:30pm: For those ages 8 and up. Join them in building LEGO robots using the LEGO WeDo Boost and Mindstorms sets. Start with the LEGO WeDo and eventually work your way up to the LEGO Mindstorms. Parents are strongly encouraged to participate.

Winter Wonderland Family Bingo – Sunday, February 18 @ 1pm: Everyone is invited to join for Winter Wonderland Family Bingo. There will be special rounds for bonus prizes: ice hockey, snowball fights, and penguin rescue. Everyone will get to win at least one round. This free event does not require registration.

Adventurescapes – Poland – Tuesday, February 20 @ 6:00pm – 7:30pm: All adults and teens are welcome to join us for an adventure escape. They will explore a different country each month. You will use your senses to travel and enjoy a new destination. The adventure will include crafts, snacks, and spices of the region. Registration is required for this free event.

Knot Just Knitting – Wednesday, February 21 @ 5:30pm – 7:30pm: Join in every 3rd Wednesday of the month at 5:30-7:30. Enjoy the company of knitters, crocheters, and other needleworkers. Learn from others and share your skills. Open to all ages. Those under age 8 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. No registration is needed. Materials are available for beginners.

Preschool Snow STEM Fun – Wednesday, February 21 @ 6pm: Children ages 3-6 can join in for some easy and fun stem experiments with a snow theme. This includes the Winter Magic Milk Experiment, Snow Storm in a Jar, and building a snowman with things like oranges and apples. They will read a snow book and enjoy a snack before the fun stem experiments begin. Registration is required.

Red Cross Blood Drive – Thursday, February 22 @ 1:00 pm – 6:00pm

Bookworms Book Club (Grades 2-4) – Monday, February 26 at 4pm: Members will be receiving Lawn Boy by Gary Paulsen. There will be snacks and other activities also.

STEM QUEST – Monday, February 26 @ 5:30pm – 7:30pm: This program offers young people the opportunity to increase their STEM skills by working through various challenges using fun games and toys. Each participant works at their own pace and tracks their progress. Emphasis is placed on following directions, working in order and progressing through increasing levels of difficulty.

Evening Book Club- Tuesday, February 27 @ 6pm: Join the discussion. Stop by the Library and check out a copy of this month’s book selection from Library staff. New members are always welcome.

Genealogy Conference Watch Party – Thursday, February 29 @ 9am: Attend the Roots Tech Conference for Genealogy held in Salt Lake City Utah Virtually at the Jasper Public Library. This conference includes experts in the field of genealogy from around the world and you can have a front-row seat to watch with those in your community who are learning along with you. Learn techniques and tricks for finding missing records, locating ancestral homes, and be re-charged with new ways to complete your research. This will be taking place on Feb 29, and March 1 & 2. Please register online or call Jill at 812-482-2712.

For programs that require registration, register on the event calendar at jdcpl.us or call 812-

482-2712