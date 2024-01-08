50 year old Donald Robert “Rob” Uppencamp passed away January 5, 2024 at Franciscan Health Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana with his family by his side.

He was born September 3,1973 in Huntingburg, Indiana to Donald S. and Karla (Tincher) Uppencamp.

Rob graduated from Pike Central High School in 1991 and Olivet Nazarene University in 1995, where he played football for 4 years. Rob was employed at Arcadis Consulting for 24 years as a Senior Principal Environmental Scientist for Risk Assessment. His son Oliver was the light of his life. He coached Oliver in Peewee and Little League for 7 years. He was on the school board at Southeast School of Excellence where his son attended. He was instrumental in revitalizing his neighborhood, where he planted trees and even created a neighborhood park. He attended Meridian Church of God in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Leaving to mourn him is his son Oliver, parents Karla and Eugene McKinney, brother Jeff McKinney (Monica), sisters Julie Price (Bob), Brittney Clark (David) and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death was his father, Donald S. Uppencamp, maternal grandparents, Helen and Lowell Tincher, and paternal grandparents, Geneva and Ora Uppencamp.

A celebration of Rob’s life will be held at 2:00 PM CST Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at Fuller’s Funeral Home in Dale, Indiana. With Burial to follow in the Stillwell Cemetery in Pikeville, Indiana. Reverend Matt Malin will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM CST on January 9, 2024, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Fuller Funeral Home (www.fullersfh.com) will be taking care of the arrangements.