Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is offering a “Safe Sitter” class, designed to prepare adolescents ages 11-14 to be safe when home alone, watching younger siblings, or babysitting.

Attendees will gain knowledge while learning nurturing child care, basic first aid, basic CPR, rescue skills, and personal safety through fun. 

The next class will be held on Monday, January 29th, from 9 AM to 1:30 PM at Memorial Southside Office, 1100 West 12th Avenue in Jasper. Class size is limited and the cost for the class is $55. To register, visit mhhcc.org and click on “Classes & Events” or call the Health and Wellness department at 812-996-2399, option 1, or toll-free at 800-852-7279, ext. 2399.

