Marlene Marie Gehlhausen, 64, of Jasper, formerly of Bristow, passed away on Friday, January 19th at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper surrounded by family.

Marlene was born December 5, 1959 in Huntingburg to Oscar and Marie Leona (Oeding) Gessner. She married Roch Gehlhausen October 20, 1979 in St. Meinrad Catholic Church. Marlene was retired after working 32 years at Masterbrand Cabinets.

Marlene loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed trips to the casino.

She is survived by her husband, Roch, a son, Todd Lee (Sarah) Gehlhausen of St. Anthony and a daughter, Bridget Marie (Jason) Schmitt of Jasper; six grandchildren, Emma, Maxton and Alivia Schmitt, Kora, Tucker and Reid Gehlhausen; two brothers, Frank (Marie) Gessner of Ferdinand and Tony (Donna) Gessner of St. Meinrad; four sisters, Carol (Bill) Meyer, Martha (Jerry) Hempfling and Paula (Tom) Vonderhide all of Ferdinand, Clara (LeeRay) Temple of St. Meinrad; two sister in-laws, Joyce Gessner of Celestine and Bonita Gessner of Jasper.

Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers, Allen Gessner and Mark Gessner.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, January 23rdat 10:00 AM ET at St. Meinrad Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Martin of Tours Cemetery in Siberia.

Friends may call on Monday, January 22nd from 4-8:00 PM ET at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand and also on Tuesday from 7-9:30 AM ET at Becher Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heart To Heart Hospice, St. Martin of Tours Cemetery Fund or a favorite charity. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com