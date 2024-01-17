Mary Jane Fisher, age 91, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Mary was born in Daviess County, Indiana, on April 18, 1932, to Oral “Taylor” and Leona (Colbert) Frye. She married Robert Fisher on June 12, 1954, and he preceded her in death on March 28, 1975. Her companion, William “Dub” Kirtley passed away on September 22, 2006.

She graduated Salutorian of her class from Alfordsville High School in 1950.

She worked at GE, Sears, and Messmers and retired from Edward D. Jones after 33 years of service, where she worked as a Senior BOA/Limited Partner. She was also an extremely well-known seamstress for many years.

She was a past proud Jasper Band Parent where she chaperoned many band trips. She was a proud supporter of the Jasper High School Basketball Program, where she was a member of their booster club for many years. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan and never missed listening to a game. She enjoyed sewing, watching her grandkids play basketball, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are two sons; Kevin (Jana) Fisher, New Albany, IN, Keith Fisher, Louisville, KY, and one daughter; Terry (Denise) Friedman, Dubois, IN, four grandchildren; Channing Ziegler, Abbie Ryan, Wade Friedman, Donald Fisher, eight great-grandchildren; Palmer, Brooks, Tate, Grey, Wells, Miles, Wren, and Rhys, and one sister; Shirley Shoup, Jasper, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her husband, companion, and parents are one daughter and son-in-law; Debra (Tom) Fisher-Kersteins, one granddaughter; Lacey Pierce, five brothers; Udell, Dennis, Othmar, Oral, Chester Frye, and four sisters; Geneieve Williams, Bernadette Baker, Helen Hines, and Beverly Frye.

A funeral service for Mary J. Fisher will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in the Portersville Cemetery, in Portersville, Indiana. Fr. Donald Ackerman will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the 1:30 p.m. service time at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.