Michael E. Shaw, age 63, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 10:03 a.m. on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at home.

Michael was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on January 17, 1961, to Carl and Ursula (Haasis) Shaw. He married Paula Gudorf on April 5, 1986, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

He was a 1980 graduate of Forest Park High School.

He served in the United States Marine Corps and United States Army. As a veteran he served three tours of duty. He retired as SGT. First Class after 28 years of military service.

He was a member of the Jasper Volunteer Fire Department for 22 years. He retired after 14 years as the Chief Security Officer for Dubois County.

Michael was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, lifetime member of the V.F.W. Post #673, Indiana Volunteer Fire Department Association District #18, Jasper Outdoor Recreation, and the NRA.

He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, UTV riding, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and attending their sporting events and activities.

Surviving is his wife, Paula Shaw, Jasper, IN, three children, Jason (Shaina) Shaw, Jasper, IN, Audrey (Shane) Wagner, Jasper, IN, and Kristy (Brandon) Berg, Ferdinand, IN, eight grandchildren, Connor, Kinsley, Hayden, Brooklyn, Cale, Xavier, Zander, and Brexton, his mother and father, Ursula and Carl Shaw, Jasper, IN, mother-in-law, Irma Gudorf, Jasper, IN, two sisters, Deneen (Tom) Bieker, St. Anthony, IN, and Tina Phillips, Jasper, IN.

Preceding him in death are one nephew, Christopher Gudorf and his father-in-law, Euguene Gudorf.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Michael E. Shaw will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 29, 2024, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper. The V.F.W. Post #673 will conduct military gravesite rites.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. (noon) until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 28, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. The IVFA District #18 will conduct a memorial service at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family or to a favorite charity.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.