The Huntingburg City Council held their first bi-monthly meeting of January on Tuesday evening, with strong conversations and new faces coming to the chamber table.
Produced by: Kaitlyn Neukam
Local News, Weather, Sports, And Entertainment Available Now. Dubois County, Spencer County, Pike County, & Daviess County.
The Huntingburg City Council held their first bi-monthly meeting of January on Tuesday evening, with strong conversations and new faces coming to the chamber table.
Produced by: Kaitlyn Neukam