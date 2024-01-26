Latest News

The Bi-Annual 100 Cooks Who Care planning has begun. Thursday evening, Old National Bank held a “Time Out For Business” in conjunction with the Jasper chamber of Commerce and set the stage for the event returning this fall. The event features local celebrity chefs who prepare their favorite recipes for guests to sample and enjoy.

This year’s event is scheduled for Saturday September 7th. At the gathering it was announced that the 2024 100 Cooks Who Care will benefit the Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center Coalition.

Story by: Bill Potter

Produced by: Kaitlyn Neukam

