A camper fire that occurred in the early morning hours of Monday sent one child to an Indianapolis hospital with severe burns. According to the Washington Township Fire Department in Daviess County, they responded to a camper fire at 2416 East 150 South in Washington around 3:15 AM EST that morning.

Now the community is stepping in to help the family affected by this tragic accident. The Daviess County Kids Fire Relief Fund is requesting support from the community as the funds raised will aid the family with cash, gas, or restaurant cards.

Donations are currently being accepted at the Washington Township Fire Department station house located at 200 Harned Avenue.

Donations can be made by contacting Chris Clymer at 812-698-1026.

Donations are being accepted until the end of this week.