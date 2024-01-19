Paoli Peaks officially welcomed the first few kick-ups of powder this week for the 2024 Season which is the 45th Season for the highly visited recreational spot.

Paoli Peaks has several events and activities lined up on its 2024 Event Calendar including the “Dew After Dark” College Nights where you can receive a discounted Lift Ticket on Select Friday Night from now through March 1st and $5 rental included.

The month of January is the “Learn to Ski” Month at Paoli Peaks. New skiers can learn on progressive terrain while building confidence from our experienced ski instructors.

Regular business hours for Paoli Peaks are Monday-Thursday from 3 PM to 10 PM and Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 10 AM to 10 PM all times listed are Eastern Standard Time with the rental shop opening 1 hour before the lifts turn. The retail shops runs the same rotation of hours as the lifts.

For more information please visit the paolipeaks.com website.

Paoli Peaks is located at 2798 W County Road 25 South in Paoli IN located in Orange County.