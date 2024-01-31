A bill authored by State Sen. Mark Messmer (R-Jasper) that would require a training course that applicants for a used car dealer license must complete to sell used cars in Indiana passed the Senate unanimously today.

Under Senate Bill 222, the training course would provide information on automotive licensing requirements, laws and rules.

“Having reliable transportation is important for most Hoosiers to be able to get to work and run errands,” Messmer said. “Ensuring auto dealers understand and follow the state’s regulations gives Hoosiers the peace of mind that they are buying a vehicle they can trust.”

The training course must be offered online and a certificate of completion would be issued to each dealer, which would need to be included in an application for a used motor vehicle dealership license.

SB 222 would also require someone purchasing a rebuilt or salvaged vehicle to sign an acknowledgment that they understand they are buying such a vehicle, and any item not part of the base price of a vehicle to be listed on a separate line item on the bill of sale.

“This bill is a result of months of work between the Indiana Secretary of State‘s office, the Indiana Independent Automobile Dealers Association and myself,” Messmer said. “I am happy to see it pass the Senate and look forward to continued work on behalf of all Hoosiers.”

SB 222 will now move to the Indiana House of Representatives for further consideration.