The Sister Cities of Jasper have announced they will be holding the 2024 Wine and Dine Your Valentine Event on Saturday, February 10th. The event will take place at KlubHaus 61, located at 2031 North Newton Street in Jasper, with doors opening at 6 PM.

Tickets are $70 per person and include wine or beer tasting, a four-course dinner, entertainment including live music from Sparrow and Crandall, and door prizes. There will also be a silent auction, dancing, and a cash bar.

Jessica Himmelsbach, Wine Princess of Germany, and Julia Noll, Wine Queen of Baden will also be attending the event.

It is noted there will be an IU vs Purdue basketball game viewing available at 8 PM.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit facebook.com/sistercitiesofjasper.