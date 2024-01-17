Girls on the Run of Southwest Indiana is hosting a fundraising event at Yard Goat in Huntingburg! On Wednesday, February 7th from 5 PM to 9 PM come hang out a support a great cause!

$1 of every pint sold will go directly to supporting Girls on the Run of Southwest Indiana. They will also have their 52-week Raffle Tickets available for a chance to win $500.

GOTR of Southwest Indiana is a non-profit dedicated to creating a world where every girl knows and activates her limitless potential that serves both Dubois and Vanderburgh Counties.

Yard Goat is located on historic 4th Street in downtown Huntingburg.

For more information, you can check out the GOTR Southwest Indiana Facebook page.