On Sunday, January 14th, 2024, at approximately 9:30 PM, Gibson County Central Dispatch received a report of a driver passed out behind the wheel of a White Toyota on Interstate 69 near the 25.5 Mile Marker.

Deputies were dispatched to the area to perform a welfare check on the driver, and upon locating the vehicle Deputies spoke with 40-year-old Troy Torrence of Newburgh.

While Deputies spoke with Torrence it was determined the driver may be under the influence of an unknown intoxicant and a roadside DUI investigation was conducted.

After the investigation, Torrence was booked into the Gibson County Jail and is facing charges of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Prior Conviction.