In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam sits down with Daniel Lawson, of the American Legion Post #147, to talk about what the American Legion is, what they do in our Southern Indiana community, and the endless scholarships they offer students of varying grades to further their education.

Call or email Daniel Lawson if you have any questions about these scholarships: (812) 661-2440 & dble754@gmail.com

Visit https://www.indianalegion.org/ to learn more about scholarship opportunities.