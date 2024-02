In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam sits down with Aimee Stachura, the CEO of Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana, to talk about those beloved Girl Scout Cookies, but also what is means to be a Girl Scout, what events the Scouts are involved in during the rest of the year, and how the community can help.

Visit their website here for details: https://www.girlscouts-gssi.org/

Stock media provided by Pond5.