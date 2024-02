In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam sits down with Sara Schroeder, the Dubois County Eclipse Project Director, to talk about the upcoming once-in-a-lifetime event, how people should prepare in Southern Indiana, what events will be happening in our area, and what to expect on this day of totality.

Visit the website to plan your Eclipse today: https://duboiscountyeclipse.com/

