Attorney General Todd Rokita has announced all Indiana kindergarten through 5th-grade students will receive a child ID kit this fall to help protect children when they go missing.

On average, 1,000 children go missing across the United States every day; and when a child goes missing, time is of the essence. Child ID kits give parents a tool to provide detailed information, a photograph, fingerprint, and DNA to law enforcement quickly. Completed kits are kept in a safe place at home, out of a database, so parents are prepared if the unthinkable happens.

Kits will be distributed by Superintendents and School Resource Officers to all k-5 schools across the state. The Indiana Association of Chiefs of Police will also distribute kits to local law enforcement.

These kits are available to all K-5 families free of charge in the 2024 school year.