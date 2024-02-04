JoAnn L. Lechner, age 86 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 10:19 am on Friday, February 2, 2024 at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

JoAnn was born in Ireland, Indiana on October 4, 1937 to Carl and Marie (Bleemel) Durcholz. She married Virgil L. Lechner on December 27, 1955 in St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland. He preceded her in death on January 19, 2017.

She was a homemaker and assisted as a designer for her husband who was a homebuilder.

JoAnn was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper and volunteered on their quilting committee. She also volunteered in the gift shop for Memorial Hospital.

She was an avid card player, enjoyed puzzles, and going on her daily walk while praying the rosary. She enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals, Indiana Pacers, and IU basketball. She liked going out to eat and loved spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving is one daughter; Jane Weidenbenner, Jasper, four sons; Terry Lechner, Jasper,

John Lechner, Jasper, Joe Lechner, Jasper, Mike Lechner (Brenda), Jasper, six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, three sisters; Rita Mae Dall (Art), Jasper, Dottie Mack (Ron), Jasper, and Ruthie Small (Alan), Huntingburg, and one brother; Ed Durcholz, Ireland.

Preceding her in death beside her husband was one son; Jim Lechner – twin of John, one daughter-in-law; Sherri Lechner, three sisters; Angeline Schwoeppe, Mary Lou Lechner, and Rosie Cole, and three brothers; Cletus, Rich “Jose”, and Charlie Durcholz.

A Mass of Christian Burial for JoAnn L. Lechner will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at Precious Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 am until the 11:00 am service time at the church on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church, the Precious Blood Quilting Committee, Habitat for Humanity of Dubois County, or a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com