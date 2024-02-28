Visit Dubois County has announced they will be selling Solar Eclipse Glasses, designed to provide a safe and unforgettable viewing experience for skygazers of all ages.

With the Total Solar Eclipse just around the corner on April 8th, the specially designed solar eclipse glasses offer protection for your eyes, ensuring a clear and secure observation of the sun during the extraordinary phenomenon.

The glasses meet the safety standards, featuring ISO-certified solar filters that block harmful ultraviolet, visible, and infrared radiation, allowing you to witness the sun’s mesmerizing dance with the moon without any risk to your eyesight.

The eclipse glasses will be available to purchase for $2 each beginning on Friday, March 1st at the Dubois County Visitors Center, Dubois Branch Library, the Jasper Chamber office, and select local, retail stores.