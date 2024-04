In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam sits down with Executive Director of SWICACC, Tammy Lampert, and Event Organizer, Stacey Hurst, to discuss what the Southwestern Child Advocacy Center Coalition does, and their annual fundraiser “SWICACC Kickback” where they hope to “Band Together Against Child Abuse” and raise funds for their non-for-profit.

Visit their website for details: https://swicacc.com/