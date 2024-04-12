On Sunday, April 21st, 2024, the local Girl Scouts and the Jasper VFW will be holding a Breakfast Benefit for Kathy Messmer at the Jasper VFW Post #673, located at 3131 North Newton Street in Jasper.

Kathy was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic cancer, a brain tumor, high-grade solid ductal carcinoma, and breast cancer. She has undergone radiation and chemotherapy over the last few months and she will continue to receive immunotherapy.

Kathy’s involvement with Girl Scouts has impacted numerous young ladies, and some of their parents, over the years; and has planned many troop meetings in the Northeast Dubois school district, Service Unit events, campouts, trips to the Indiana State House for girls to page with the House of Representatives or Senate and cookie booths.

She also assisted the Honor Flight of Southern Indiana by coordinating area volunteers to attend the “Welcome Home Parade” for the Veterans upon their arrival back to the Evansville airport after touring Washington DC.

The Girl Scouts and the Jasper VFW want to return the support she provided to scouts and veterans over the years by coordinating this breakfast benefit to help her family with travel expenses and many extras that are incurred.

Meals will be sold from 9 AM to 1 PM for $10 a plate of food and a drink. For the breakfast sausage links, pancakes, waffles, donuts, biscuits and gravy, and fruit will be available. Drinks available will be water, coffee, and orange juice.

If you are unable to attend this event and would like to make a financial contribution to help offset the expenses, VENMO Tina Heichelbech (@Tina-Heichelbech), or cash donations can be directed to either Tina (812-639-7938), or Kim Mehringer (812-481-1039).