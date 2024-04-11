Purdue Extension-Crawford County University is proud to announce the Lead by Action Award, established in 2021 by the August and Anne Peitzmeier Family. This prestigious award honors the memory of August A. Peitzmeier and celebrates the dedication of Anne Peitzmeier to community betterment.

The Lead by Action Award recognizes outstanding young leaders within the Crawford County 4-H program who are actively transforming their communities through service. Eligible candidates, youth members of Purdue Extension Crawford County 4-H Program in grades 7-12, or in their first year immediately following 4-H enrollment eligibility, demonstrate exemplary leadership, civic engagement, and community service.

Applications for the Lead by Action Award must be received by May 10, 2024, and can be submitted to Megan Mitchell at mitch520@purdue.edu. The $500 scholarship award will be presented annually at the Crawford County 4-H Showcase during the Parade of Champions.

For further information, contact Megan Mitchell, Office Manager at Purdue Extension-Crawford County, at 812-338-5466 or mitch520@purdue.edu. Purdue University Cooperative Extension Service is committed to equal access and opportunity for all.