Latest News

Memorial Hospital Announces Little Company of Mary Outstanding Physician Award Nominees Loogootee Water Department to Start Hydrant Flushing April 21st Greater Jasper Consolidated School District Featured in Business View Magazine Attorney General Rokita Leading Multistate Inquiry of Financial Company’s Ties to Chinese Communist Party Indiana State Trooper Villanueva Receives 2023 Trooper of the District Jasper Post Award

The Family Health Center and Purdue Extension in Martin County are collaborating to host an upcoming community event. Thursday, April 18th, the Martin County 4H Grounds will be buzzing with excitement as the Martin County Children’s Mental Health Fair takes place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. 

This free event promises an array of engaging activities, including games with prizes, informative resource booths, and captivating performances by the Youth Performing Arts Program. Attendees will have the chance to win a grand prize—a big-screen TV generously donated by RTC. 

The fair is open to all members of the community and will be held at the Martin County Fairgrounds, conveniently located between Loogootee and Shoals on Hwy 50.

On By Joey Rehl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post