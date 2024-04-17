The Family Health Center and Purdue Extension in Martin County are collaborating to host an upcoming community event. Thursday, April 18th, the Martin County 4H Grounds will be buzzing with excitement as the Martin County Children’s Mental Health Fair takes place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

This free event promises an array of engaging activities, including games with prizes, informative resource booths, and captivating performances by the Youth Performing Arts Program. Attendees will have the chance to win a grand prize—a big-screen TV generously donated by RTC.

The fair is open to all members of the community and will be held at the Martin County Fairgrounds, conveniently located between Loogootee and Shoals on Hwy 50.