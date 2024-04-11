Frank E. Blessinger, age 65, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at his home.

Frank was born in Jasper, Indiana, on January 9, 1959, to Hilary Blessinger and Betty (Crow) Leinenbach.

He retired from E.H. Hamilton Trucking Company.

Frank was kind-hearted and a friend to everyone- always lending a hand. He had a passion for children and donated weekly to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

He loved attending auctions and adding to he and his father’s many collections. For over 20 years, Frank took up his father’s hobby by selling on Ebay and holding an annual yardsale. He cherished his ancestry and preserved their memories within the homestead. He enjoyed sitting outdoors and watching the animals in nature.

He is survived by two sisters; Laura Blessinger, Jasper, and Anita Lemond, Jasper, one brother; Mark (Joyce) Blessinger, Newburgh, nieces and nephews; Erica (Matt) Fleck, Lucas (Mallory) Blessinger, Tyler (Celeste) Schmitt, and Evan Lemond, and great nieces and nephews, and those that were like family, Arthur and Ruth Margarida and their families.

He is preceded in death by his parents, one sister; Norma Blessinger and one brother; Chris Blessinger.

A private graveside Celebration of Life service for Frank E. Blessinger will be held in Fairview Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Dubois County Humane Society.

