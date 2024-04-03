Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana, was named one of the top 20 rural and community hospitals in the country by the National Rural Health Association. Memorial Hospital was the only hospital in Indiana to receive this year’s recognition.

The National Rural Health Association’s 20 highest-ranked prospective payment system hospitals in the country are based on an evaluation by the Chartis Center for Rural Health. The hospitals are identified using the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX, the most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural PPS hospital performance. The determining factors for the top 20 rural and community hospitals are based on eight indices: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge, and finance.

The hospitals named in the top 20 will be recognized on May 9th during NRHA’s Annual Rural Health Conference in New Orleans.