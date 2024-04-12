Karla Sue (Evans) Poth, 69, passed away on Wednesday, April 10th, 2024, at Deaconess Midtown, Evansville.

She was born in Washington, IN on December 9, 1954, to the late John C. and Barbara Evans. She grew up in Winslow, IN, and graduated from Winslow High School class of 1972. She was happily married to Daniel Poth of Lincoln City, IN in 1996. Karla retired from Kimball International after 48 years of dedicated service where she was a treasured friend and mentor to many.

Karla was a devoted wife, stepmother, sister, and aunt. She was an active member of Huntingburg Seventh Day Adventist church. Karla loved hosting holiday gatherings, giving gifts, reading, and caring for those around her. One of her favorite activities was riding with Dan through the countryside on a motorcycle or side-by-side. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Karla is survived by her husband Daniel, sister, Diana (William) Ross, brother, John Kent “Buck” (Lisa) Evans, sisters-in-law, Nell Lynn, Susie (Chuck) Scott, and Sandra (Dale) Nafziger, step-daughters, Jody (Greg) Meeks & Jennifer (Matt) Klem and well-loved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John C. and Barbara Evans, her brothers, Billy Joe and James Aaron “Jim” Lynn, and grandson, Kaiden Lamar Meeks.

Funeral service for will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.D.T., Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Burial will follow at Dale Cemetery. Pastor Kamil Metz will officiate the funeral service.

Visitation will be held from 3:00-9:00 p.m., E.D.T., Tuesday, April 16th, at the funeral home and also one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Huntingburg Seventh Day Adventist church. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com