The Perry County Community Foundation is set to host a free, public workshop aimed at addressing poverty in the community. The workshop, featuring Stephen Ralph, consultant/trainer with aha! Process and utilizing the Bridges Out of Poverty Model, will take place on Thursday, June 6, 2024, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Tell City Depot in Tell City, Indiana.

In 2019, the Perry County Community Foundation undertook data collection, hosted community forums, and identified the cycle of poverty as its focus for effectively utilizing discretionary grant dollars.

The Bridges Out of Poverty Model offers concrete tools and strategies for understanding, addressing, and alleviating poverty. This comprehensive training is designed to assist community organizations, social service agencies, employers, and individuals in gaining insight and strategies for creating economic stability for all.

Participants in the workshop will gain an understanding of the dynamics that cause and perpetuate poverty, from individual to systems levels. Complimentary lunch and refreshments will be provided.

Registration is required by Monday, May 20, 2024, to attend the workshop. Interested individuals can register at bit.ly/bridgesper.

Bestselling author Ruby K. Payne founded aha! Process in 1996 with the mission to enable individuals, institutions, and communities to stabilize and grow resources for all, particularly those in poverty. The organization achieves this mission by providing workshops, publications, and consulting services.