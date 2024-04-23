Purdue Extension Dubois County is delighted to announce its upcoming Tree Giveaway event, aimed at providing residents with the opportunity to contribute to the preservation of native fruit/nut trees.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, April 25th, from 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM at the Purdue Extension Dubois County Office located at 505 W 5th Street in Jasper. Attendees are requested to enter the lot from Scott Rolen Dr.

The drive-thru event offers a convenient way for participants to receive free trees for planting. Attendees can simply drive up, and the Purdue Extension team will assist them in selecting and receiving their trees.

Three types of trees will be available: Black walnut, Pecan, and Persimmon.

As supplies are limited, the trees will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Thus, attendees are encouraged to arrive early to secure their trees.